Bradley Chubb questionable to return in Week 16 vs. Packers with hand injury

Update: Chubb is officially questionable to return to this contest with a hand injury.

The Miami Dolphins are taking on the Green Bay Packers in Week 16 of the NFL season. The Dolphins' defense is trying to slow down Aaron Rodgers and the POackers’ offense. That task may get a little tougher the rest of the way as LB Bradley Chubb has gone into the locker room. We haven’t gotten word of what the injury could be or if it is a bathroom break, but regardless, Chubb is in the locker room.

Bradley Chubb just jogged into the Dolphins locker room. Stay tuned. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 25, 2022

Chubb was acquired from the Denver Broncos at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. He has played in six games for the Dolphins. Chubb has 12 total tackles with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. While those numbers may not immediately inspire fear, he is a staple of the defense, and someone opposing quarterbacks have to take stock of to see where they are lining up. While Chubb is sidelined, Andrew Van Ginkel will likely fill in on defense.