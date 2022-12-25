Jerry Jeudy shakes off injury, returns in Week 16 vs. Rams

Update — Jeudy was able to return to the game after a brief stint on the sideline. It looks like he’s fine thought we’ll keep an eye out for any updates.

Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy was forced to exit Sunday’s game vs. the Los Angeles Rams after limping off in the first quarter. Jeudy was tackled and went off limping with what looked like a left leg injury. He was seen being looked at by trainers on the sideline. So far the Broncos are getting waxed by the Rams 17-0 in the first.

The Broncos are yet again struggling on offense thanks to QB Russell Wilson, who has thrown two INTs already. Jeudy had one of two catches for 23 yards, Courtland Sutton seeing the other target.

This could be a scenario in which we see the Broncos hold Jeudy out as a precaution, unless it isn’t serious. Sutton would see more targets as a results. Kendall Hilton is also out, so TE Greg Dulcich and WR Jalen Virgil would see more snaps and looks if Jeudy misses the rest of the game.