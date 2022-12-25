Packers vs. Dolphins inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 16 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox. The Packers are still in the running for a playoff spot in the NFC, while the Dolphins are currently clinging to the No. 7 seed in the AFC.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Packers have a rare light injury report for them, with only T David Bakhtiari (knee, abdomen) listed as doubtful. Running back Aaron Jones was limited in practice all week but was able to dodge any sort of injury designation for the weekend.

The Dolphins also have yet to officially rule out any players. Wide receiver River Cracraft (calf) and T Eric Fisher (calf) are listed as doubtful. Tackle Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee), LB Bradley Chubb (knee), RB Myles Gaskin (illness), LB Jaelan Phillips (knee), S Eric Rowe (hamstring) and RB Jeffery Wilson (hip) are listed as questionable. Wilson was limited in practice every day this week but should be able to play on Sunday.