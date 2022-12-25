Broncos vs. Rams inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

The Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams will square off in a non-conference game in Week 16. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS. Both of these teams have been eliminated from playoff contention and are just playing for pride at this point.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 3 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Broncos will be without WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring), and he is the only player currently ruled out. Tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), DE Randy Gregory (knee), RB Latavius Murray (foot), G Dalton Risner (shoulder, back foot), WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and CB K’Waun Williams (wrist, knee) are all listed as questionable. Sutton was listed as a limited practice participant each day and should be able to play, barring a setback.

The Rams have ruled out C Brian Allen (calf), DT Marquise Copeland (ankle), DT Aaron Donald (ankle), LB Jake Gervase (ankle), LB Travin Howard (hip), WR Ben Skowronek (calf), QB John Wolford (neck). They don’t currently have any players listed as doubtful or questionable.