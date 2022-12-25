Bucs vs. Cardinals inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to take on the Arizona Cardinals from State Farm Stadium in Glendale with a Christmas night kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Buccaneers are a game ahead in the NFC South despite a 6-8 record, while the Cardinals will look to close out the season strong, entering at 4-10.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Buccaneers will be without LB Genard Avery (abdomen, oblique), CB Jamel Dean (toe), LB Carl Nassib (pectoral), T Donovan Smith (foot) and DT Vita Vea (calf). On the other side, the Cardinals won’t have DE Zach Allen (hand), QB Colt McCoy (concussion) and CB Byron Murphy (back). We will get the full list of inactives around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Bucs have a big list of questionables including S Mike Edwards (hamstring), WR Julio Jones (knee), S Keanu Neal (toe), T Josh Wells (back), S Antoine Winfield (ankle) and T Tristan Wirfs (ankle). Edwards, Jones and Neal were all limited in Friday’s practice, while Wells and Wirfs were full participants.

The Cardinals have T Kelvin Beachum (knee, ankle), WR Marquise Brown (groin), G Max Garcia (shoulder), CB Antonio Hamilton (back) and S Charles Washington (chest) listed as questionable. All of them were limited participants in Friday’s practice.