Lamar Jackson could return to practice in Week 17, play vs. Steelers

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could potentially return to practice ahead of Week 17’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens have already clinched a playoff spot with a win over the Falcons on Saturday in Week 16.

Jackson has been out with a knee injury since Week 13. He sustained the injury after getting sacked in the Ravens’ close victory over the Broncos.

Tyler Huntley has taken over in Jackson’s absence. Huntley is 2-1 as a starter and has passed for 528 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions over four games this season. One of his wins as a starter was over the Steelers.

Since the Ravens have already clinched a playoff berth, they may not be in any hurry to get Jackson back on the field and could give him an extra week of recovery time. With Jackson’s run-heavy style, some extra time could ensure that he is back at full health in time for the playoffs to begin.