Chargers vs. Colts inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers will hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN. The Chargers are still in the AFC playoff hunt, while the Colts will give the ball to Nick Foles and are playing for pride.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Chargers only have one player listed on their injury report, and it is CB Kemon Hall. He has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. The Los Angeles offense has been riddled with injuries, but at least heading into the game, they are healthy.

The Colts are also pretty healthy. They have only ruled out TE Kylen Granson and CB Kenny Moore, both with ankle injuries. Running back Jonathan Taylor isn’t included on the report but will miss the game as he has been added to IR, and his season is over. Deon Jackson will likely take over as the lead back for this game.