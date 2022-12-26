Mike White cleared by doctors, will start Week 17 vs. Seahawks

The New York Jets may not have found their franchise quarterback just yet, but they sure have figured out who they want starting this year and his name is Mike White. White has given the Jets the best chance to win this season, but has been out the last two weeks with cracked ribs. He now has been cleared, per Brian Costello. Costello also reports, as we expected, that White will get the start against the Seahawks.

The Jets and White haven’t been winning that much, but Wilson continues to show that he is lost out there on the field. Last week in a loss to the Jaguars, Wilson was replaced by Chris Streveler and Streveler played much better, which tells you what you need to know really. The Jets have a very slim chance of making the playoffs, but will at least put their best foot forward.

Mike White injury updates

Monday, Dec. 26 update — White has been cleared.

Fantasy football advice

White doesn’t have much fantasy value by himself, but he does help elevate his teammates, especially Garrett Wilson.