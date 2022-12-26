Christian Watson day-to-day heading into Week 17 vs. Vikings

Green Bay Packers rookie WR Christian Watson has emerged as the No. 1 option for Aaron Rodgers in the passing game. Watson was forced to leave Sunday’s 26-20 win over the Miami Dolphins early due to a hip injury. The Packers enter a crucial Week 17 matchup vs. the rival Minnesota Vikings with playoff hopes on the line. We’ll be updating you on the latest news around Watson heading into the key game.

Christian Watson injury updates

Monday, Dec. 26 update — Watson is considered day-to-day heading into Week 17 vs. the Vikings.

Fantasy football advice

Watson’s status will be one of the bigger injuries heading into championship week for fantasy football. If Watson is ruled out, that opens up a few plays. Romeo Doubs would be the clear waiver wire pickup. Allen Lazard may not be available but it’s worth checking on him if someone let him go in a 8-10 team format.

Maybe Robert Tonyan sees some more targets if Watson sits, but you’d think most of the action will go to Doubs and Lazard. The Packers should lean heavily on the run game between AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones, who leads the team in receptions this season with 54.

If Watson is fine and plays, you’re rolling him out in Week 17 in the ship. He’s got too high a ceiling and the matchup is very strong. We should also see Watson want to exorcise the demons of Week 1 and his first career target, what could have been. It’s basically a playoff game for Green Bay and the Vikings will want to keep the Pack out of the playoffs.