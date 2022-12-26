 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol ahead of Week 17 vs. Patriots

We break down the fantasy football impact.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been placed in the concussion protocol, per Travis Wingfield. Tagovailoa had an extremely poor game on Sunday, and this news does seem to explain at least some of his poor play.

Tagovailoa suffered a severe concussion in late September, but his first concussion wasn’t caught by the independent neurologist and he returned to the game, causing the NFL to stiffen their rules on when a player needs to be put into protocol. The new emphasis has seemingly pushed more players into protocol.

Tua Tagovailoa injury updates

Monday Dec. 26 update — Tua Tagovailoa has been placed into concussion protocol.

Fantasy football advice

Teddy Bridgwater is the likely starter if Tagovailoa is out, but Skylar Thompson could also be considered. The Dolphins normal fantasy players would still be in play with whoever ends up starting this week.

