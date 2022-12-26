Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol ahead of Week 17 vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been placed in the concussion protocol, per Travis Wingfield. Tagovailoa had an extremely poor game on Sunday, and this news does seem to explain at least some of his poor play.

This would seem to be the play on which Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa was injured, when his head bangs the ground. pic.twitter.com/zCQXadHm2r — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2022

Tagovailoa suffered a severe concussion in late September, but his first concussion wasn’t caught by the independent neurologist and he returned to the game, causing the NFL to stiffen their rules on when a player needs to be put into protocol. The new emphasis has seemingly pushed more players into protocol.

Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion that forced him to be carted off the field and taken to hospital in late September. It was scary. He missed the next 2 games and didn’t return to field until cleared by several docs. If confirmed, another concussion is particularly concerning. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 26, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa injury updates

Monday Dec. 26 update — Tua Tagovailoa has been placed into concussion protocol.

Fantasy football advice

Teddy Bridgwater is the likely starter if Tagovailoa is out, but Skylar Thompson could also be considered. The Dolphins normal fantasy players would still be in play with whoever ends up starting this week.