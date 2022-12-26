Tony Pollard misses practice ahead of TNF in Week 17 vs. Titans

Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard was absent from practice on Monday ahead of Week 17 vs. the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. Pollard played all of Week 16 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in a 40-34 win. The Cowboys will continue to look toward the postseason and trying to steal the No. 1 seed and division from the Eagles. We break down and update you on Pollard’s status throughout the week.

Tony Pollard injury updates

Monday, Dec. 26 update — Pollard was absent from practice on Monday ahead of Week 17 vs. the Titans on TNF due to a thigh injury.

Fantasy football advice

If Pollard is out, most of his fantasy managers are screwed. Unless you also have Ezekiel Elliott or a capable backup RB. There’s not really anyone you’d pick up to replace Pollard on the Cowboys other than Malik Davis. He could be an interesting play if the Cowboys want to keep Zeke and Pollard both fresh. There’s no reason to panic just yet. But if you have Pollard, definitely figure out a contingency plan if he sits.