Who is Tua Tagovailoa’s backup on the Dolphins?

We go over the Dolphins’ QB depth chart with Tagovailoa back in concussion protocol.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Teddy Bridgewater of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was placed into the NFL’s concussion protocol on Monday following a Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers 26-20. Tagovailoa will have a chance to clear protocols prior to the Dolphins’ Week 17 matchup vs. the New England Patriots, but for now his status is up in the air. With it being a crucial fantasy football week, we’ll go over who Tua’s backup is.

Who is Tua Tagovailoa’s backup QB on Dolphins?

Teddy Bridgewater is the backup QB for the Dolphins behind Tua. Tagovailoa had an awful performance in Week 16 which ended with an INT vs. the Packers to lose the game with plenty of time to score. Again, it’s early, so we may not see Bridgewater at all if Tua can clear protocol in time. We’ve also seen Skylar Thompson play in games this season as a rookie. He’d also be an option for the Dolphins at QB but you’d think the veteran Bridgewater starts given the game is pretty important.

