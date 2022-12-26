Who is Tua Tagovailoa’s backup on the Dolphins?

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was placed into the NFL’s concussion protocol on Monday following a Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers 26-20. Tagovailoa will have a chance to clear protocols prior to the Dolphins’ Week 17 matchup vs. the New England Patriots, but for now his status is up in the air. With it being a crucial fantasy football week, we’ll go over who Tua’s backup is.

This would seem to be the play on which Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa was injured, when his head bangs the ground. pic.twitter.com/zCQXadHm2r — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2022

Who is Tua Tagovailoa’s backup QB on Dolphins?

Teddy Bridgewater is the backup QB for the Dolphins behind Tua. Tagovailoa had an awful performance in Week 16 which ended with an INT vs. the Packers to lose the game with plenty of time to score. Again, it’s early, so we may not see Bridgewater at all if Tua can clear protocol in time. We’ve also seen Skylar Thompson play in games this season as a rookie. He’d also be an option for the Dolphins at QB but you’d think the veteran Bridgewater starts given the game is pretty important.