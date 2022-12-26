Fantasy fallout of Tua Tagovailoa entering concussion protocol ahead of Week 17 vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol ahead of the team’s Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots, per head coach Mike McDaniel. Tagovailoa did play the entire Week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers, although he was noticeably off in the second half and threw three interceptions in the loss.

Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol, per McDaniel. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 26, 2022

This is the play where Tagovailoa could have suffered the head injury.

This would seem to be the play on which Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa was injured, when his head bangs the ground. pic.twitter.com/zCQXadHm2r — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 26, 2022

Fantasy fallout

This isn’t the first time Tagovailoa has entered the concussion protocol, and this also isn’t the first time he’s played while potentially having a concussion. The Dolphins will definitely be hearing from the league on this matter and there’s a chance Tagovailoa isn’t available for Week 17 against the Patriots.

If Tagovailoa doesn’t play, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will be downgraded in certain formats. The duo are still worth starting in lineups due to their ability to make plays after the catch but they lose some value when Tagovailoa isn’t delivering the deep ball to them. Jeff Wilson Jr. likely carries more value over Raheem Mostert in PPR formats, but Mostert could be leaned on more if the Dolphins have to go to Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson.