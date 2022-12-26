Who is Derrick Henry’s backup if he sits out for Week 17?

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is on the injury report with a hip injury and was listed as a DNP for Monday’s practice ahead of their Week 17 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. With the game taking place on Thursday, the Titans just held a walkthrough and his designation is just an estimate.

Thursday’s game is essentially meaningless for Tennessee as its Week 18 showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars will determine the AFC South champion. That means there is a possibility that the Titans could sit Henry this week in order to give him some extra rest. That would have major implications for fantasy managers in the playoffs as they could be without the top fantasy running back in a critical moment.

For those in that precarious position, Henry’s backups are Hassan Haskins and Julius Chestnut. Haskins has been the lead kick returner for the Titans this season and has gotten a smattering of touches on offense, taking 11 carries for 50 yards. Meanwhile, Chestnut has only appeared in four games this season, taking five handoffs for 13 carries. This backup role would normally be earmarked for Dontrell Hilliard, but he is currently on IR with a neck injury.