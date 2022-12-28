 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyler Lockett set to play ahead of Week 17 vs. Jets

Seattle could get their starting WR back this week. We break down the fantasy football impact.

By DKNation Staff
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has been out since Week 15, when he broke his finger in a game against the 49ers. Lockett has the second-most receiving yards for Seattle this season, behind just DK Metcalf, and has scored eight receiving TDs.

Tyler Lockett injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28 update — Lockett was able to participate in the Seahawks’ walk-through practice on Wednesday. Teammate Jordyn Brooks said he expects Lockett to play in Week 17.

Fantasy football advice

The Jets have some of the best corners in the game, and their defense is limiting opposing wide receivers to some of the fewest fantasy points per week in the league. The Seahawks are right on the edge of the bubble in the playoff picture and will certainly be playing for a win, and Lockett has been a major piece of the Seahawks’ scoring offense this year.

He scored a touchdown in each of the six games before his injury, and if he’s fully recovered and ready to play, we can expect Geno Smith to be looking his way again. Keep an eye on updates, but Lockett would be a good option to start at WR2 or WR3 this week.

