Tyler Lockett set to play ahead of Week 17 vs. Jets

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has been out since Week 15, when he broke his finger in a game against the 49ers. Lockett has the second-most receiving yards for Seattle this season, behind just DK Metcalf, and has scored eight receiving TDs.

Tyler Lockett was able to participate in walk-thru today and catch passes without any pain, Peter Carroll says — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 28, 2022

Tyler Lockett injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28 update — Lockett was able to participate in the Seahawks’ walk-through practice on Wednesday. Teammate Jordyn Brooks said he expects Lockett to play in Week 17.

Jordyn Brooks on Tyler Lockett: "I talked to him today. I think he's going to play.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 28, 2022

Fantasy football advice

The Jets have some of the best corners in the game, and their defense is limiting opposing wide receivers to some of the fewest fantasy points per week in the league. The Seahawks are right on the edge of the bubble in the playoff picture and will certainly be playing for a win, and Lockett has been a major piece of the Seahawks’ scoring offense this year.

He scored a touchdown in each of the six games before his injury, and if he’s fully recovered and ready to play, we can expect Geno Smith to be looking his way again. Keep an eye on updates, but Lockett would be a good option to start at WR2 or WR3 this week.