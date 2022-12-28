 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Julio Jones limited at practice on Wednesday in Week 17

Bucs WR is dealing with a knee injury. We break down the fantasy football impact and update you on his status for Sunday vs. the Panthers.

Julio Jones of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stands during the national anthem against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Julio Jones is dealing with a knee injury which has his status for Week 17 vs. the Carolina Panthers somewhat in question. We’re going to be updating you on the latest injury news for Jones heading into the key matchup.

Julio Jones injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28 update — Jones was limited at practice Wednesday.

Fantasy football advice

You’re not playing Jones in your fantasy football championship. So really this update doesn’t mean much to you one way or the other. Jones does have 20 targets in the past four games for the Bucs. It hasn’t translated to much in fantasy football and you likely have better options in a shallow league. Even a deep PPR league, starting Jones in a championship seems like grasping at straws.

