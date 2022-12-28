Colt McCoy cleared from concussion protocol ahead of Week 17 vs. Falcons

Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Colt McCoy suffered a head injury in Week 15 against the Denver Broncos. Kyler Murray is out for the season, so third-string QB Trace McSorley filled in last week against the Buccaneers. McCoy has thrown for 780 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in 2022.

Colt McCoy injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28 update — McCoy has been cleared from concussion protocol and is expected to start for Arizona on Sunday as they face the Falcons in Week 17.

Cardinals’ QB Colt McCoy has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to start Sunday vs. the Falcons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2022

Fantasy football advice

With McCoy back, the Cardinals will be faring slightly better, but it still might be a risk to start Arizona receivers this week. McCoy has thrown one touchdown and three interceptions so far this season, so running back James Conner is probably the best Cardinals player to have on a fantasy roster as they lean on the run game in the coming weeks. The Falcons do a have a weak pass defense, though, which managers can keep in mind as they set lineups this week.