Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson injury updates ahead of Week 17 vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots will take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. The Patriots are barely clinging to playoff hopes and need a win to stay in the hunt. New England has struggled with injuries all season, and that is continuing in Week 17. The running back duo of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are starting the week on the injury report. Harris was limited with a thigh injury, and Stevenson was limited with an ankle injury.

Damien Harris/Rhamondre Stevenson injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 29 update — Harris was limited on Wednesday with a thigh injury, while Stevenson was limited with an ankle injury.

Fantasy football advice

Harris has struggled to stay on the field this season and has played in only nine games. He has 84 carries for 383 yards and three touchdowns. Harris came into the season as the starter but has been supplanted by Stevenson. Starting out as the backup, Stevenson has now played in all 15 games that New England has played to this point. He has 196 carries for 944 yards and five touchdowns. Stevenson also has an expanded role in the passing game bringing in 62 of his 78 targets for 384 yards and a score. If both running backs are active, you should start Stevenson and sit Harris. If Stevenson is downgraded to out, that would be the only scenario where you would start Harris.