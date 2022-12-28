Deebo Samuel could return to practice Thursday ahead of Week 17 vs. Raiders

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 of the NFL season. The 49ers’ offense has been dynamic since acquiring RB Christian McCaffrey at the NFL trade deadline. The scary thing is that it could be getting even better as they gear up to head into the playoffs. Deebo Samuel isn’t practicing to start the week but could still return this week.

Deebo Samuel injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28 update — Samuel isn’t practicing to start the week but has a chance to return to practice on Thursday, per Tracy Sandler.

Fantasy football advice

Samuel has played in 12 games this season. He has 54 receptions on 91 targets for 612 yards and two touchdowns. His versatility sees him used in the run game also, so Samuel has 41 carries for 228 more yards and three touchdowns. Due to the different ways that he is used in the offense, Samuel has weekly upside. If he is active, he should be started in fantasy football lineups. If he sits again, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle should retain their high target share and fantasy value.