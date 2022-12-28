Derrick Henry doubtful for Week 17 vs. Cowboys

The Tennessee Titans will be without their starting running back on Thursday Night Football, as he has been listed as doubtful to play against the Cowboys. He is listed with a hip injury, but with nothing to play for in the standings, the team will rest the motor of their offense.

Hassan Haskins is his backup and should lead the backfield with Henry out. The team will also be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Overall they will put out a pretty bad product, as multiple defensive players are out as well.

Ruled OUT for the #Titans vs Cowboys:



QB Ryan Tannehill

DL Jeffery Simmons

T Nicholas Petit-Frere

S Amani Hooker

OLB Bud Dupree

LB Zach Cunningham

LB Dylan Cole

DB Josh Thompson



DOUBTFUL:

RB Derrick Henry

CB Kristian Fulton

OLB Denico Autry — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 28, 2022

Derrick Henry injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28th update — Henry is listed as doubtful for Week 17.

Fantasy football advice

Hassan Haskins has some appeal as a value play in DFS, but this Titans offense is going to be snail-like. I wouldn’t want to invest in any Titans player for my fantasy chamionship game.