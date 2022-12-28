 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Derrick Henry doubtful for Week 17 vs. Cowboys

The Titans won’t have their star RB in Week 17. We break down the fantasy football impact.

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball for a touchdown during a game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Texans defeated the Titans 19-14. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans will be without their starting running back on Thursday Night Football, as he has been listed as doubtful to play against the Cowboys. He is listed with a hip injury, but with nothing to play for in the standings, the team will rest the motor of their offense.

Hassan Haskins is his backup and should lead the backfield with Henry out. The team will also be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Overall they will put out a pretty bad product, as multiple defensive players are out as well.

Derrick Henry injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28th update — Henry is listed as doubtful for Week 17.

Fantasy football advice

Hassan Haskins has some appeal as a value play in DFS, but this Titans offense is going to be snail-like. I wouldn’t want to invest in any Titans player for my fantasy chamionship game.

