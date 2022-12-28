Austin Ekeler limited Wednesday of Week 17 vs. Rams

The Los Angeles Chargers are at home against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17. The Chargers are still in the playoff hunt and need to keep winning to try and sneak into the AFC playoffs. Unfortunately, running back Austin Ekeler is dealing with a knee injury. The team only held a walkthrough on Wednesday, but he was listed as a limited participant for the projected injury report.

Austin Ekeler injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28 update — The Chargers held a walkthrough on Wednesday. Ekeler was added to the injury report with a knee injury and was listed as a limited participant, per Field Yates.

Fantasy football advice

Ekeler has played in all 15 games for Los Angeles this season. He has 183 rushing attempts for 759 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. Ekeler has added 99 receptions on 119 targets for an additional 647 yards and five touchdowns. Even though the Rams have a pretty stout defense, Ekeler’s target share alone makes him worth a start in fantasy football lineups. If his knee injury ends up impeding him too much, it will be a combination of Joshua Kelley, Sony Michel and Isaiah Spiller leading the backfield.