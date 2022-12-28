James Conner doesn’t practice Wednesday of Week 17 vs. Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 of the NFL season. The Cardinals have been riddled with injuries all season, and that is looking like it will continue this week. Running back James Conner didn’t practice on Wednesday due to an illness. At the moment, it isn’t concerning, but if the sickness lingers, it could limit him this weekend.

James Conner injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 29 update — Conner didn’t practice on Wednesday and is dealing with an illness.

Fantasy football advice

Conner has played in 12 games this season. He has 167 carries for 703 yards with seven touchdowns. Conner sees decent work in the passing game. He has 43 receptions on 55 targets for 269 yards and a touchdown. With starting quarterback Kyler Murray done for the season, Conner has to step up and have a bigger role in the offense. If he is active, you are going to start him. If he is ruled inactive on Sunday, Keaontay Ingram and Corey Clement would take over the backfield. It would be a dice roll on who the better back would be, so better to avoid that situation.