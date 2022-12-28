Greg Dulcich injury update ahead of Week 17 vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich left the field in Week 16 with a hamstring injury and did not participate in Wednesday practice ahead of the Broncos’ matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dulcich added 39 receiving yards and a touchdown before exiting the game last week.

Greg Dulcich injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28 update — Dulcich did not practice on Wednesday.

Also Wednesday for Broncos TE Greg Dulcich, who left the Christmas Day loss with a hamstring injury, was not practicing today... — Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) December 28, 2022

Fantasy football advice

The Broncos’ offense should be avoided at all costs by fantasy managers as they head into this matchup against the Chiefs. A 51-14 loss to the Rams on Christmas was the cherry on top of their disappointing season, and at this point, there’s not much left to go on. If Dulcich is out, Eric Saubert will likely come in at tight end to face the Chiefs.

If Dulcich returns to practice and does end up playing, he could be an option to start at tight end, as the Chiefs are in the upper half of fantasy points allowed to opposing TEs. However, remember that you’ll be working with this Denver offense if you do start him.