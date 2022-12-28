Jamaal Williams will practice Wednesday ahead of Week 17 vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions are still in the playoff hunt. They lost to the Carolina Panthers last week but take on the Chicago Bears in Week 17. A win helps keep their postseason alive. They need their offense to get back to its usual tempo, and that includes establishing the run. Jamaal Williams dealt with a knee injury last week, but will practice on Wednesday and look to rebound on Sunday against the Bears.

Jamaal Williams injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28 — Williams is at practice on Wednesday, per Maddy Miller.

Fantasy football advice

Williams couldn't get anything going against the Panthers last week while getting his knee dinged up. He finished with seven carries for only 11 yards. His longest rush of the day only went for four yards. Williams brought in both of his targets for only three more yards. He will look to bounce back against the poor Bears’ defense. Williams had been a touchdown machine for most of the season. He has 850 yards, and 14 touchdowns on 224 carries through the 15 games he has played this year.