Chris Olave returns to practice Wednesday ahead of Week 17 vs. Eagles

The New Orleans Saints have a tough test ahead of them in Week 17. They are gearing up to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC conference clash. The Saints still have a shot at making the postseason, but it won’t be easy to pick up a win against the best team in the conference. New Orleans could be getting a boost to their offense if Chris Olave is able to return after missing last week’s game.

Chris Olave injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28 update — Olave was back at practice to start Week 17, per Mike Triplett.

Fantasy football advice

New Orleans needs something to improve if they are hoping to come away with a win. Olave has played in 13 games this season. He has 63 receptions for 102 targets for 940 yards and three touchdowns. Due to injuries to Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, Olave has taken his place atop the team’s depth chart. If he is active, you should start him in your Week 17 fantasy football lineups. If he sits, the only other players in the offense worth looks in your lineup are RB Alvin Kamara and TE Juwan Johnson.