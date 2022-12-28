Lamar Jackson not practicing on Wednesday ahead of Week 17 vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens have a spot in the playoffs locked up, but they still have a chance to win the AFC North, but their starting quarterback is still not practicing. Lamar Jackson wasn’t able to practice on Wednesday, but reports do give him a chance to return this week against the Steelers.

Tyler Huntley has been the backup and would continue to start if Jackson were to miss this week. He hasn’t put up the best numbers, but has been able to pst wins in three of his four appearances.

Lamar Jackson injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28 update — Lamar Jackson did not practice on Wednesday due to his lingering knee injury.

Fantasy football advice

Huntley has some fantasy upside as a runner, but he hasn’t been consistent enough to start against the Steelers if Jackson can’t go. Jackson hasn’t been a huge fantasy contributor, but we know his upside and he could be worth a start.