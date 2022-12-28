 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lamar Jackson not practicing on Wednesday ahead of Week 17 vs. Steelers

Ravens QB continues to deal with knee injury. We break down the fantasy football impact.

By Chet Gresham
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens watches the game against the Denver Broncos at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens have a spot in the playoffs locked up, but they still have a chance to win the AFC North, but their starting quarterback is still not practicing. Lamar Jackson wasn’t able to practice on Wednesday, but reports do give him a chance to return this week against the Steelers.

Tyler Huntley has been the backup and would continue to start if Jackson were to miss this week. He hasn’t put up the best numbers, but has been able to pst wins in three of his four appearances.

Lamar Jackson injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28 update — Lamar Jackson did not practice on Wednesday due to his lingering knee injury.

Fantasy football advice

Huntley has some fantasy upside as a runner, but he hasn’t been consistent enough to start against the Steelers if Jackson can’t go. Jackson hasn’t been a huge fantasy contributor, but we know his upside and he could be worth a start.

