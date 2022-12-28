Antonio Gibson has sprained ankle and knee for Week 17 vs. Browns

The Washington Commanders are still in the playoff hunt. They are changing quarterbacks again, and Carson Wentz will be under center. He may be lacking the team’s starting running back as Antonio Gibson is dealing with multiple injuries. With the postseason looming, this is a brutal time for Gibson to possibly miss time.

Antonio Gibson injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28 update — Gibson is not practicing, per Nicki Jhabvala. He is dealing with both a sprained ankle and a sprained knee, per ESPN’s John Keim.

Fantasy football advice

Gibson has 149 rushes for 546 yards with three touchdowns this season. While not typically involved in the passing game in years passed, Gibson has seen his target share increase. He has 46 receptions on 58 targets for 353 additional yards and two more touchdowns. If he is active, you should definitely start him in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns' defense. The Browns' defense is allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. If Gibson sits, Brian Robinson would have more upside than he already has and should be started.