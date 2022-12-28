Derek Carr benched for Jarrett Stidham for final two games

Update: Carr is being benched for Jarrett Stidham to finish out the season, per Ian Rapoport. The official reason appears to be so the team can get a look at Stidham and younger players to finish out the season, but this is all so Carr doesn’t get hurt and they can get out of his contract with the most savings.

The possibility that Derek Carr would be benched for backup Jarrett Stidham appears to be close to happening, as news begins to slowly leak out. The DraftKings Sportsbook line opened with the 49ers as 5-point favorites, but was taken off the board and has re-opened with the 49ers as -9.5 favorites, indicating Carr could miss this game. No other player would shift the odds so dramatically in the 49ers favor.

This possibility has been discussed this week, as Josh McDaniels indicated they would evaluate playing time for the next two weeks with contract situations as one reason behind a change. And with Carr’s contract, the Raiders need him healthy to end the season so they don’t have to pay him.

Sportsbooks have lines flying toward the 49ers in the upcoming Raiders/49ers game. Was 49ers -7 a few minutes ago, now seeing -8.5 and -9.



Seems like the Raiders will be sitting Carr to avoid accidentally activating the injury guarantees in his contract. — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 28, 2022

Fantasy football advice

Stidham does know Josh McDaniels system well, but it’s hard to say he would be better for the offense and fantasy footballers this week. I wouldn’t sit Davante Adams or Josh Jacobs of course, but the others might be a bit iffier.