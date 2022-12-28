Alvin Kamara misses practice due to personal matter ahead of Week 17 vs. Eagles

New Orleans Saints running back Alviin Kamara didn’t practice due to personal reasons, He should be okay for this week when they take on the Eagles, but seeing him at practice on Thursday would be nice.

Kamara hasn’t had much luck since Drew Brees left, as his statistics have plummeted over the last two seasons. He’s still the lead back and his usage keeps him as a fantasy football player, but his huge upside hasn’t been there of late.

Alvin Kamara injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28 update — Kamara was not at practice on Wednesday due to a personal matter, per Nick Underhill.

Fantasy football advice

If Kamara ended up needing to miss this week, his direct backups appear to be David Johnson and Eno Benjamin. Benjamin has shown ability this season with the Cardinals, but where he truly is in the pecking order is hard to know. Kamara should play though and would be worth starting in fantasy.