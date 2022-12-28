Would be a ‘surprise’ if Jalen Hurts plays in Week 17 vs. Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles could end up starting Gardner Minshew for a second straight week, as starter Jalen Hurts remains iffy to play, per ESPN’s Dan Granziano. Granziano said:

Despite what the Eagles were saying publicly last week, I don’t believe there was ever any consideration given to Jalen Hurts playing against the Cowboys after his shoulder injury was revealed — and once again, I’d be surprised if he played this week.

He goes on to say that “the Eagles believe they will have Hurts back before their first playoff game, but they still aren’t sure about the extent to which the injury will affect him once he does return.”

The Eagles need just win out of their last two games to secure the No. 1 seed. They get the Saints this week and if Minshew can get the job done, they would likely rest Hurts with nothing to play for. The decision would be much tougher if they lose to the Saints.

Jalen Hurts injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28 update — Hurts reportedly is questionable to play in Week 17 vs. the Saints.

Fantasy football advice

Gardner Minshew proved to be a good fantasy football quarterback in his start last week and would be worthy of another start this week if Hurts is out and if Hurts does end up playing, you start him without reservations.