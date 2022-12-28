Jerry Jeudy leaves practice with a trainer on Wednesday ahead of Week 17 vs. Chiefs

The Denver Broncos are gearing up to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17. Their offense has been all over the place, but can hopefully turn it around in the last two games. Denver has relieved Nathaniel Hackett of his position, hoping to spark some offense. Unfortunately, quarterback Russell Wilson may have to take the field without wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Jerry Jeudy injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 29 update — Jeudy was spotted at practice but walked inside with a trainer, per Aric DiLalla.

Fantasy football advice

Jeudy has been one of the more reliable wide receivers for the Broncos. He has played in 13 games this season. Jeudy has 55 receptions on 86 targets for 780 yards and six touchdowns. He typically sees a high target share, giving him weekly fantasy football upside. If Jeudy is active, you should start him against the Chiefs' defense. If he is inactive, then Courtland Sutton and Greg Dulcich should see more targets.