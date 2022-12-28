Mecole Hardman will return for Week 17 vs. Broncos barring setback

The Chiefs are getting healthy at the wide receiver position as Mecole Hardman appears ready to return this week against the Broncos, per Adam Teicher. Head coach Andy Reid says that Hardman will return barring a setback.

Hardman will join a receiving group that is getting healthy at the right time of year, as Kadarius Toney just returned from his hamstring injury and JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, and Justin Watson are all healthy.

Mecole Hardman injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 18 update — Hardman should come off I.R. this week and be able to play against the Broncos.

Fantasy football advice

Hardman was playing well when he got injured, but with so many Chiefs receivers healthy at the moment, it’s gong to be difficult to pick the right receivers for fantasy. JuJu Smith-Schuster has been the only semi-consistent receiver and is probably the only one you can feel good about playing this week.