Miles Sanders doesn’t practice Wednesday for Week 17 vs. Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. The Eagles' offense didn’t have quarterback Jalen Hurts last week but still managed to score 34 points. They could be missing Hurts again, but he isn’t the only one. Running back Miles Sanders didn’t practice on Wednesday, dealing with a knee issue.

Miles Sanders injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28 update — Sanders didn’t practice on Wednesday. He is dealing with a knee injury, per Reuben Frank.

Fantasy football advice

Sanders has played in all 15 games for the Eagles this season. He has 236 rushing attempts for 1,175 yards and 11 touchdowns. Sanders was often overlooked when heading into fantasy football drafts, but he has wildly exceeded expectations, much like the rest of the Philadelphia offense. Sanders isn’t usually a factor in the passing game and has brought in 20 of his 25 targets for 78 more yards. Based on the workload he gets in the run game, he should be started in Week 17 fantasy football lineups. If Sanders is eventually ruled inactive, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott would see the uptick in work and fantasy football relevance.