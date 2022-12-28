Aaron Rodgers removed from injury report for Week 17 vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers have made a nice run to position themselves for a chance to make the playoffs. Their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, did pick up a knee injury in Week 16 against the Dolphins, per Matt Schniedman. But, at this point it appears to be an injury he can continue to play through. Rodgers has been getting Wednesday’s off more often than not this season as he takes an extra day to heal.

Aaron Rodgers injury updates

Friday, Dec. 30 update — Rodgers has been removed from the injury report and should play as usual.

Thursday, Dec. 29 update — Rodgers returned to practice on Thursday, per Matt Schniedman. Even if he is limited, this should put him safely on track to play against the Vikings.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 update — Rodgers is not practicing on Wednesday, per Matt Schneidman.

Fantasy football advice

Jordan Love is Rodgers backup if this injury were to be worse than it appears at this point. IN very limited work Love has appeared to have gotten better since the last time we saw him, but he would be a downgrade at the position for sure. But again, there doesn’t appear any reason to really worry about Rodgers not playing this week.