Trevor Lawrence misses practice Wednesday ahead of Week 17

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17 vs. the Houston Texans. He’s dealing with a toe injury that could hold him out in a meaningless game. The Jags have an outside shot at the Wild Card. But if they win against the Titans in Week 18, the Jaguars win the division. So we could see Jacksonville sit starters this week.

Trevor Lawrence injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28 update — Trevor Lawrence misses practice due to toe injury.

Fantasy football advice

This could have a pretty big fantasy football impact. If Lawrence is held out, C.J. Beathard would start against the Texans. It’s actually a great spot though Houston has been playing tougher late in the season. Beathard at QB makes us question playing a few receivers, including Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram, who have all emerged late in the season as solid starters in fantasy.

JaMychal Hasty figures to be the player to have the most to gain if starters are rested. Travis Etienne Jr. likely doesn’t play. Hasty could lead the backfield in a game the Jags opt to run quite a bit. Marvin Jones Jr. is the other receiver who could be impacted.

The last time Beathard played actual football was back in 2020 for the Niners. He had a few decent games all things considered and could put up decent numbers against the Texans. Is he a candidate to be a streamer if Lawrence is out? Perhaps. You’d think there are better options in your championship game but this also may not be the only game affected by players resting.