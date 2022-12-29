DeVante Parker misses practice Wednesday ahead of Week 17 vs. Dolphins

New England Patriots WR DeVante Parker missed practice on Wednesday ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Parker has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 14 game against the Arizona Cardinals. The play drew controversy because Parker was stumbling as he tired to line up for the next play, so teammate Nelson Agholor stopped the play to alert the sideline of the injury. The Patriots have been slumping of late, and they need a win this week if they want any chance at making the playoffs.

DeVante Parker injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28 update — DeVante Parker missed practice on Wednesday due to a concussion.

Fantasy football advice

Parker hasn’t played since Week 14 against the Cardinals, and it doesn’t look like he will play this week, either. If by some chance he is able to go this week, don’t expect a huge workload from him since he hasn’t played in several weeks. When he did play, his numbers weren’t great. He has 25 catches for 460 yards and one touchdown this season. In such a pivotal spot, it isn’t worth taking a chance in the lineup starting Parker.

With Parker out, it’s one less weapon for Patriots QB Mac Jones to target this week. His absence means more targets for guys like Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, and Marcus Jones. TE Jonnu Smith played last week, but didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday due to a concussion. The Patriots receiver room looks a mess right now with injuries, so the best bet seems to steer clear of any guys this week.