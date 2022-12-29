A.J. Brown limited in practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17 vs. Saints

Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J Brown was limited in practice on Wednesday ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with knee problems for a while, so this seems like a maintenance day. The Eagles lost a close game in Week 16 to the Dallas Cowboys, with quarterback Jalen Hurts out due to injury. The Eagles need to win to clinch the division, so everyone available will be on the field.

A.J Brown injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28 update — A.J Brown was limited in practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury.

Fantasy football advice

Brown has been WR1 since coming over to the Eagles from the Titians in the offseason. He’s caught 80 passes for 1,304 and 10 touchdowns this season, adding another dimension to the Eagles’ offense. In Week 16 against the Cowboys, he caught eight passes for 103 yards, so he should be fine to go this week against the Saints as the Eagles try and lock up the NFC East.

Hurts still didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday, meaning that Gardner Minshew will likely be under center again this week against the Saints. That shouldn’t impact Brown and likely won’t impact other guys like Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. Minshew mania threw a few costly interceptions in Week 16 vs. the Cowboys, but didn’t have any issue getting guys the ball in the game. Expect Brown and Co. to have another good week.