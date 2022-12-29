Christian McCaffrey limited in first two practices ahead of Week 17 vs. Raiders

The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17. While the Raiders are going to go with their backup quarterback, this is not a game that San Francisco can just look past. They are starting the week with a jam-packed injury report. Starting running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with a knee injury.

Christian McCaffrey injury updates

Thursday, Dec. 29 update — McCaffrey logged his second limited practice in a row.

Fantasy football advice

McCaffrey may not have balled out every game he has played with the 49ers, but they are utilizing his versatility. He has been featured in the running and receiving games like we are used to seeing from CMC. McCaffrey has played in nine games for the 49ers and has 130 carries for 580 yards and five touchdowns. He has brought in 43 of his 53 targets for 358 yards and three touchdowns. If McCaffrey is active, you are going to start him on Sunday. If he is inactive, Jordan Mason would likely get the start, but would be too risky for a fantasy football lineup.