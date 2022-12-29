Aaron Jones limited at practice Wednesday ahead of Week 17 vs. Vikings

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was limited participant in practice on Wednesday ahead of a Week 17 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Jones is dealing with a knee and an ankle injury. He was limited in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins. The Packers have a shot at making the playoffs if they win out, so they will need all hands on deck for the next two weeks.

Aaron Jones injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28 update — Aaron Jones limited in practice with a knee and ankle.

Fantasy football advice

Jones was limited on Christmas Day against the Dolphins, only getting eight touches throughout the game. AJ Dillon carried the load for the Packers for the majority of the day with 13 touches. He carried the ball 11 times for 36 yards and a touchdown. If Jones is limited again, expect for Dillion to carry the load and get similar numbers against a Vikings defense that ranks 18th in the league against the run.

If Jones is limited, it could also mean the Packers decide to throw the ball more, meaning some targets for Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Allen Lazard. Aaron Rodgers seems to have his mojo back after a few wins in a row. With their season on the line you can expect Rodgers to locked in despite missing practice on Wednesday with a right thumb and a knee injury.