Diontae Johnson misses practice Wednesday ahead of Week 17 vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson missed practice on Wednesday ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Johnson missed practice because of a hip injury that he’s been dealing with for a few weeks now. His injury designation during the week has been the same for the past several weeks, so he should be able to play this week despite missing practice. The Steelers are technically still in the hunt, but they would need some help to make it in.

Diontae Johnson injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28 update — Diontae Johnson misses practice on Wednesday due to a hip injury.

Fantasy football advice

Johnson hasn’t missed a game yet with his hip, so he should be good to go this week. He caught five passes for 64 yards in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders. On the season, he has caught 82 passes for 802 yards, but has yet to find the end zone. Rookie QB Kenny Pickett has been up and down this season, but has developed a nice connection with fellow rookie George Pickens and security blanket Pat Freiermuth.

Pickett also likes to target RB Najee Harris out of the backfield, he saw nine target against the Raiders. So, if Johnson doesn’t got this week expect Pickens, Harris and Freiermuth to see more targets. If you’re considering starting Johnson this week, be weary of Pickett’s shaky performances during the year. He hasn’t gone over 100 yards in a game this season, so playing him in a standard league can be tricky. In a PPR, he has some value because of the amount of targets that he could receive.