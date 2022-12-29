Kenneth Walker III misses practice ahead of Week 17 vs. Jets

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker missed practice on Wednesday ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets. Walker was sidelined due to an ankle injury that has been nagging him for a good part of the season. He has had to miss time due to the ankle, but he was able to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. The Seahawks started the season off on fire but have cooled off as of late having lost three straight games and seeing their playoff chances dwindle.

Kenneth Walker injury updates

Wednesday, Dec. 28 update — Kenneth Walker III missed practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

Fantasy football advice

When healthy, Walker III has been electric for the Seahawks. He’s carried the ball 176 times for 803 yards and nine touchdowns during his rookie campaign this season. He saw limited action to start the year, until Rashaad Penny went down with a season ending injury. Walker III has had several 100 yard rushing performances this season, and even when the rush yard aren’t there, he’s always a threat to catch passes out of the backfield.

If Walker III isn’t able to go, look for Deejay Davis and Travis Homer to get more carries. If you play either of those two, be weary because the Jets are pretty good against the run. Walker III might be in for a tough day as well, so you may want to look at other options. If he is hampered by the ankle injury this week, the Seahawks will turn to the arm of QB Geno Smith. He was in he MVP conversation for awhile, but his play declined, so that talk quieted down. DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Noah Fant have been his top targets this season. Lockett should receive more targets this week, with Metcalf having to deal with Jets CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner this week. The Seahawks may struggle on offense this week, so it may be best to avoid their guys if you can.