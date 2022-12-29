Cowboys-Titans inactives: Who is not playing in Week 17

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. Thursday Night Football will kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Amazon Prime Video. The Titans are resting some players ahead of their Week 18 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which will be for the AFC South division, while the Cowboys are hoping to pick up their 12th win of the season.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Cowboys have ruled out LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck). Linebacker Micah Parsons (hand) and RB Tony Pollard (thigh) are questionable. Pollard didn’t practice this week but is traveling to the game to test his injury in pre-game warmups.

The Titans have a loaded injury report. They will be without LB Dylan Cole (ankle), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), LB Bud Dupree (pectoral), S Amani Hooker (knee), T Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and CB Josh Thompson (concussion). Defensive end Denico Autry (biceps), CB Kristian Fulton (groin) and RB Derrick Henry (hip) are all questionable.