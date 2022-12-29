 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stefon Diggs not practicing Thursday with illness ahead of Week 17 vs. Bengals

The Bills WR is dealing with illness. We break down the fantasy football impact.

By Chet Gresham
Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in a huge matchup for AFC playoff seeding. The Bills start their practice week without stud wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is out with an illness.

Diggs’ absence isn’t great, but NFL players usually can play despite illnesses and with five days until game-time, we shouldn’t be too worried about his status just yet.

Stefon Diggs injury updates

Thursday, Dec. 29 update — Stefon Diggs won’t practice on Thursday due to an illness, per Matt Parrino.

Fantasy football advice

Diggs is one of the best wide receivers in the game and ranks third in fantasy football scoring at the position. He currently is on pace to beat his career high in receiving yards and touchdowns. You know you’re playing him if he suits up. If he somehow doesn’t, Gabe Davis would get a good bump in fantasy upside.

