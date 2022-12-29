Chargers open practice window for Joey Bosa ahead of Week 17 vs. Rams

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17. This non-conference game is important for the Chargers, who are hoping to clinch a playoff spot still. The Los Angeles defense could be getting a boost soon as the team opened up the 21-day practice window for LB Joey Bosa. He has been sidelined since Week 3 with a groin injury.

Joey Bosa injury updates

Thursday, Dec. 29 update — The Chargers have opened the practice window for LB Joey Bosa.

Fantasy football advice

If you play in IDP leagues, you are likely excited about the prospect of getting to start Bosa. If he can log two practices this week, you can feel confident in starting him Sunday if he is active. The presence of Bosa also downgrades the outlook for running back Cam Akers and any Rams pass-catchers. This is simply because the Los Angeles offensive line isn't great, and Bosa shouldn’t have trouble getting into the backfield.