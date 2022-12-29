Dawson Knox dealing with hip injury ahead of Week 17 vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals face off on Monday Night Football for a huge game between two of the best teams in the league. Both teams are trying to grab that No. 1 seed with just two weeks left in the season. The Bills tight end, Dawson Knox, suffered a hip injury last week, but was able to return to the game and on Thursday was able to get in a limited practice.

Dawson Knox injury updates

Thursday, Dec. 29 update — Knox got in a limited practice on Thursday as the team readies for a matchup on Monday night.

Fantasy football advice

Knox, like most tight ends, hasn’t been consistent for fantasy, but he has turned it on to end the season with three straight games with touchdowns. He’s back into must-start territory, especially in what should be a intense and hopefully close game between two great offenses.