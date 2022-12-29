Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry injury update ahead of Week 17 vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots will host the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. The New England offense has been riddled with injuries this season. Both starting tight ends are on the injury report in Week 17. Jonnu Smith has a concussion and hasn’t practiced yet this week. Hunter Henry hurt his knee in last week’s game and has been limited to start this week.

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry injury updates

Thursday, Dec. 29 update — Smith has yet to practice this week and is dealing with a concussion. Henry has logged two consecutive limited practices.

Fantasy football advice

Neither Smith nor Henry has really retained any fantasy value since joining the Patriots. Smith has played in 14 games and has 27 receptions on 38 targets for 245 yards and no touchdowns. Meanwhile, Henry has played in all 15 games and brought in 30 of his 46 targets for 415 yards and two touchdowns. If Smith is out and Henry is active, you could start him in Week 17 if you were desperate. If Henry is inactive and Smith is active, however, there is no need to start Smith. If both are inactive on Sunday, look for a solution on another team.