Dak Prescott suffered possible hyperextended knee injury in Week 17 vs. Titans

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott injured his knee against the Titans in Week 17, but was able to play through the injury. Owner Jerry Jones, on his Friday radio interview on 105.3 The Fan, said that Prescott ‘might have hyperextended it a little bit,’ per Jon Machota.

Since Prescott played through the injury, it seems unlikely that it would keep him out of any games, especially with the mini-bye that comes with a TNF game. We’ll see if he misses any practice time next week before worrying.

Antonio Gibson injury updates

Friday, Dec. 30 update — Prescott is dealing with a knee injury, but will have extra time to recover.

Fantasy football advice

Prescott hasn’t been putting up great fantasy numbers, but he has been startable for the most part. There is a chance that the Cowboys won’t have anything to play for next week and they’d sit him, but if the Eagles lose this week, the Cowboys would play all out as long as the NFC East was still a possibility.