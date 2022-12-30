DeAndre Hopkins dealing with knee injury ahead of Week 17 vs. Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals are limping toward the end of the season, as they just lost Colt McCoy due to concussion symptoms and now star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is dealing with a knee injury, per Tyler Drake.

Hopkins reportedly went back into the locker room during the media viewing portion of practice due to the knee trouble on Friday. We’ll see what his final injury designation is once the injury report comes out, but with nothing to play for, the Cardinals could err on the side of caution.

DeAndre Hopkins injury updates

Friday, Dec. 30 update — Hopkins is dealing with a knee injury and is looking questionable to play this Sunday.

Fantasy football advice

With David Blough at quarterback, it’s hard to get excited about the Cardinals passing game. If Hopkins ends up not playing it would help concentrate targets to Greg Dortch and Marquise Brown, but they would still be risky plays.