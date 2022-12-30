Tyler Higbee questionable for Week 17 vs. Chargers

The Los Angeles Rams will be the away team in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Despite playing in their home stadium, the Rams may still feel unfamiliar. Their offense has suffered a lot of injuries this season, and they’ll be dealing with injuries in Week 17. Tyler Higbee was listed as resting to start the week, but he also has an elbow injury that has him questionable to play in the game.

Tyler Higbee injury updates

Friday, Dec. 30 update — Higbee is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Thursday, Dec. 29 update — Higbee logs a limited practice on Thursday.

Wednesday, Dec. 28 update — Higbee doesn’t practice to start the week.

Fantasy football advice

Higbee has played in all 15 games so far this season. He has 65 receptions on 97 targets for 576 yards and three touchdowns. Higbee has been one of the safer bets in the offense due to his reliability. Even though quarterback Baker Mayfield hasn’t taken advantage of Higbee in the offense, he still has weekly upside. He is expected to play on Sunday, and if he is active, you should start him in your Week 17 fantasy football lineups. If he is inactive, no need to start his backup, Brycen Hopkins, you would just want to find another option from a different team.