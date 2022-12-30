Is Jalen Hurts starting in Week 17 vs. the Saints?

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 17 of the NFL season. The Eagles have the best record in the NFL, sitting at 13-2 and are the projected No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. They are faced with an interesting injury decision as quarterback Jalen Hurts is questionable to play on Sunday.

Is Jalen Hurts starting vs. Saints?

The team’s second loss of the season came last week when Hurts was sidelined, and Gardner Minshew was under center. They came up short against the Dallas Cowboys and lost 40-34. Minshew played great, though, and finished 24 of 40 passing for 355 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Hurts has been dealing with a shoulder injury that he sustained in Week 15. The initial estimation was that he could be sidelined anywhere from one game to the rest of the regular season. The Eagles have already locked down a playoff spot, but they need to keep winning to keep hold of the No. 1 spot as well as their division lead in the NFC East. Should Minshew be able to lead the team to victory on Sunday against a poorly performing New Orleans team? Yes. Does Hurts give them a better chance if he can play? Also yes. Hurts didn’t practice to start the week but logged a limited practice on Thursday. Head coach Nick Sirianni seems content with taking as long as possible to name a starting quarterback, so for now, it could go either way.

Hurts is practicing again on Friday, leaving the Eagles beat to assume that he will be starting on Sunday.